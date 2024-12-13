Saints to Start Jake Haener vs. Commanders in Place of Injured Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints are turning to a new answer under center in light of Derek Carr's injury.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday, citing sources, that second-year quarterback Jake Haener will start at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday in their matchup against the Washington Commanders at Caesars Superdome.
It will mark the first career start for Haener, a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2023. Haener has appeared in seven games this season, though several of those outings have been strictly to kneel the final seconds of a game away. On the year, he’s thrown for 177 yards and one score on 14-of-29 passing.
Saints rookie Spencer Rattler earned the starting nod earlier this season when Carr missed three games in October. But the Saints lost all three of those games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, and Rattler hasn't seen the field since. Haener threw the first touchdown pass of his career when he stepped in for Rattler on the final drive of New Orleans's 33–10 loss to Denver on Oct. 17.
Carr, meanwhile, is considered week-to-week with a hand injury and concussion. Until he is back, however, it appears Haener will get a chance to lead the Saints, who have won three of four games under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.