Cameras Caught Derek Carr Roasting Panthers CB With Savage Line During Blowout Win
Well played, Derek Carr.
Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints rolled over the hapless Carolina Panthers on Sunday with a 47-10 victory at home that was over basically before halftime.
Carr, who is in his second year with the Saints, had three touchdown passes in the win. He also dished out a savage trash talk line when Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn tried to mix it up with the QB with New Orleans ahead by 27 points at the end of the third quarter.
FOX cameras caught Carr reminding Horn that he had three touchdowns on him during the blowout. Check this out:
Well played, Derek Carr. Well played.
