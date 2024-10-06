Derrick Henry Joins Elite NFL Company by Hitting New Milestone vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry reached a new milestone in Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Henry now has 10,000 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 125 games, making him just the fifth NFL player in history to hit this mark. The other four NFL players to reach those numbers were Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson. Talk about joining an elite company of running backs.
The Ravens star first scored his 100th touchdown on the first drive of the game. He also became the 27th NFL player to reach this milestone.
Later in the first half, Henry's career total rushing yards hit 10,005. It was certainly a monumental game for the running back. He is now the 32nd player to have over 10,000 rushing yards in their career.
This is Henry's first season with the Ravens. All his previous stats came from his eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Sunday marked Henry's 124th game in his NFL career. He just barely joined NFL history with his stat line.