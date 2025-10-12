Derrick Henry Had Brutally Honest Take on How Bad the Ravens Were in Loss to Rams
The Ravens' nightmare season hit another new low Sunday as they lost at home to the Rams, 17-3. Batimore was expected to once again to be one of top teams in the AFC this year, but they are now 1-5 and coming off another ugly loss without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, in the lineup due to a hamstring injury.
The Ravens have scored a combined 13 points in their last two losses and their offense was unable to find the end zone against the Rams.
Derrick Henry was the lone bright spot for the team on Sunday as he ran for 122 yards on 24 carries, but after the game he was rightfully frustrated with his team's inability to score a single touchdown against Los Angeles.
In the second quarter the Ravens had 2nd-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, but failed to score on two tush push attempts and then Henry was dropped for a loss on fourth down.
After the game Henry had a brutally honest take on his team's struggles:
"We got down there and they held us out of the end zone on those three plays which we all know we have to be better and get the ball in there on the 1-yard line, that’s unacceptable," Henry said. "We just have to watch the film. There’s a lot of good on the film but three points is not going to cut it anywhere in this league and we all know that. Just wasn’t good today."
The good news for the Ravens is that they now have a bye week and are expecting to get Jackson back for their next game on Oct. 26.
But his return might be a little too late for a team that looked to hit rock bottom on Sunday.