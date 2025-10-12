Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Reveals When Ravens QB Will Likely Return
Lamar Jackson missed the Ravens' 17-3 Week 6 loss to the Rams thanks to a hamstring injury, but we now have an idea of when he'll return.
After the game, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is expected to be back after the team's bye week. The Ravens are off in Week 7, then play the Bears in Week 8, which is when Jackson should be back.
The 2025 season has been a mess for the Ravens, as they fell to 1-5 after losing to L.A. on Sunday. It was their second game without Jackson, who suffered his injury during a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. Cooper Rush has filled in at quarterback and been abysmal, as the team's offense has scored a total of 13 points in the past two weeks.
Through four games, Jackson had good numbers. He had completed 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards, with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He's passer rating (130.5) and QBR (73.9) were among the best in the NFL, and he had also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.
It feels like a lost season in Baltimore. The Ravens suffered tough losses to the Bills, Lions, and Chiefs that separated them from the contenders. Now, with a 1-5 record, they would need a serious turnaround to reach the postseason.
Jackson should return for Baltimore's next game, but the team has a steep hill to climb.