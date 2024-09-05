Derrick Henry Says Mark Ingram Gave Ravens a Leg-Up in Free Agency
It will be a strange sight for the NFL world to see Derrick Henry don a new uniform for the first time in his professional career on Thursday night. The All-Pro running back signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency this offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.
In that time, he led the league in yards twice and attempts four times. He's been a mark of durability and efficiency and now joins a new offense.
He'll line up in the backfield and work alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has speed and a rushing ability to fawn over as well. How it shakes out on the gridiron will tell the story, but the theory of the dual-threat rushing ability between the two of them can definitely make a defense's mind wander to scary places.
Henry's free agency decision was at least in-part influenced by Mark Ingram II, the retired running back who spent two years with Baltimore. Ingram had high praise for the organization, speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on behalf of Pepsi’s "Make Your Gameday Epic” campaign:
"Everything he said about the organization was great, so you know I really take his opinions, his advice into consideration. That's like my big brother. ... He loved [the Ravens] from top to bottom."
Much like Ingram handed off Alabama Crimson Tide rushing duties a few years after he departed the college ranks, Henry now follows him to one of his professional stops, too.