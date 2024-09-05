SI

Derrick Henry Says Mark Ingram Gave Ravens a Leg-Up in Free Agency

Henry sought out advice from Ingram, who played for the Ravens for two seasons, before signing.

Josh Wilson

Henry and Ingram meet after a game between the Titans and Ravens
Henry and Ingram meet after a game between the Titans and Ravens / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

It will be a strange sight for the NFL world to see Derrick Henry don a new uniform for the first time in his professional career on Thursday night. The All-Pro running back signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency this offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

In that time, he led the league in yards twice and attempts four times. He's been a mark of durability and efficiency and now joins a new offense.

He'll line up in the backfield and work alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has speed and a rushing ability to fawn over as well. How it shakes out on the gridiron will tell the story, but the theory of the dual-threat rushing ability between the two of them can definitely make a defense's mind wander to scary places.

Henry's free agency decision was at least in-part influenced by Mark Ingram II, the retired running back who spent two years with Baltimore. Ingram had high praise for the organization, speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on behalf of Pepsi’s "Make Your Gameday Epic” campaign:

"Everything he said about the organization was great, so you know I really take his opinions, his advice into consideration. That's like my big brother. ... He loved [the Ravens] from top to bottom."

Much like Ingram handed off Alabama Crimson Tide rushing duties a few years after he departed the college ranks, Henry now follows him to one of his professional stops, too.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL