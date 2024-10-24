Derrick Henry Has Priceless Reaction to Anthony Edwards's Claim He Could Tackle Him
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards doesn't lack any self confidence.
During an ESPN interview alongside Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson that dropped earlier this week, Edwards discussed his hypothetical football career and claimed that he would have no problem tackling Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry.
"I ain't going to pop him, but I'm going to hit that s--- for sure," Edwards said in the video.
Henry, the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion, responded Wednesday in a video posted to the Ravens' official X account.
"Do I think that Anthony Edwards could tackle me? Hell no," Henry said with a smile.
The frames of the two athletes are surprisingly similar: Henry stands 6'2" and weighs 247 pounds, and Edwards is 6'4" and weighs 225 pounds.
If he did try to tackle the Ravens star, Edwards would probably find out that a Henry stiff-arm is much different than driving down the lane for a contested bucket in the NBA.