Derrick Henry Talks Ravens Super Bowl Odds, Girl Dad Life and a Potential Movie With Adam Sandler
Sports Illustrated caught up with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry on the set of his latest State Farm commercial, filmed ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The spot marks Henry’s return to the brand, following his fan-favorite debut with State Farm.
In the interview, Henry spoke about his transition to Baltimore and his focus on leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl. He reflected on his pursuit of a top-10 spot on the NFL’s all-time rushing list and emphasized that, despite turning 30, he feels healthy and is determined to top last season’s performance.
The conversation also touched on his 2,000-yard bet with Adam Sandler and his hopes of co-starring in aWaterboy sequel. Henry shared the pride he takes in being a girl dad, his desire to make his late grandmother proud and his friendly, running back rivalry with Saquon Barkley.