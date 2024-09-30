SI

Derrick Henry Rewrites 'Washed' Narrative With Record-Setting 87-Yard TD Run

Karl Rasmussen

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. / Screenshot via Adam Schefter on X
In this story:

There had been some talk among NFL fans that veteran running back Derrick Henry had lost a step. Or, to put it bluntly, that the 30-year-old was past the peak and was "washed."

It didn't take long for Henry to silence his doubters during the 2024 season.

With the Baltimore Ravens playing in primetime on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, it was Henry and the Ravens who struck first in explosive fashion.

On Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, Henry received a handoff up the middle and went untouched for 87 yards, taking the ball to the house for six points. According to the team's editorial director Ryan Mink, that was the longest rush from scrimmage in franchise history, a feat the four-time Pro Bowl back achieved in his fourth game with the organization.

That wasn't the only bit of Ravens history that Henry achieved in Week 4. Henry has now scored a rushing touchdown in each of his first four games of the season, a feat only replicated by Jamal Lewis back in 2003.

Anyone who suggested that Henry was exiting his prime was sorely mistaken. He's up to five touchdowns on the year and is proving to be a perfect fit for the Baltimore offense.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL