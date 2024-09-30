Derrick Henry Rewrites 'Washed' Narrative With Record-Setting 87-Yard TD Run
There had been some talk among NFL fans that veteran running back Derrick Henry had lost a step. Or, to put it bluntly, that the 30-year-old was past the peak and was "washed."
It didn't take long for Henry to silence his doubters during the 2024 season.
With the Baltimore Ravens playing in primetime on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, it was Henry and the Ravens who struck first in explosive fashion.
On Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, Henry received a handoff up the middle and went untouched for 87 yards, taking the ball to the house for six points. According to the team's editorial director Ryan Mink, that was the longest rush from scrimmage in franchise history, a feat the four-time Pro Bowl back achieved in his fourth game with the organization.
That wasn't the only bit of Ravens history that Henry achieved in Week 4. Henry has now scored a rushing touchdown in each of his first four games of the season, a feat only replicated by Jamal Lewis back in 2003.
Anyone who suggested that Henry was exiting his prime was sorely mistaken. He's up to five touchdowns on the year and is proving to be a perfect fit for the Baltimore offense.
