Derrick Henry Slammed Helmet and Crashed Onto Ravens' Bench After Costly Fumble
It's not like Derrick Henry to fumble, and he knows it. But the Ravens' star running back lost the ball late in Baltimore's Monday Night Football game against the Lions.
Henry has now fumbled three times this season in just as many games, already tying the total number of fumbles he had over the entirety of last season. This one came on the first play of a fourth-quarter drive as the Ravens trailed by four against Detroit. Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson tracked Henry down and perfectly punched the ball out, which quickly turned possession back to Detroit near the red zone where they were able to tack on a field goal and increase their lead to a touchdown.
Per the ESPN broadcast, Henry is the only running back in the NFL to fumble in each of their first three games. Two of those fumbles, including Monday's, came in the fourth quarter. It's the first time Henry has recorded multiple fourth-quarter fumbles lost in the same season, according to Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun. And it's only Week 3.
After the fumble against the Lions, Henry was seen slamming his helmet and falling into the Ravens bench in frustration. Understandable from a player who didn't fumble the ball once two seasons ago.
He also had a costly fumble in the Ravens' Week 1 thriller against the Bills, which came with just three minutes left in the game before Buffalo came back to win.
Henry’s fumble on Monday night proved costly as well, as the Lions went on to win 38–30.