Derrick Henry Takes the Blame for Ravens' Epic Collapse After Fumble Fuels Bills Comeback
Derrick Henry was having an incredible game Sunday night, then disaster struck.
The five-time Pro Bowler was having a big night as the Baltimore Ravens climbed to a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter following his 46-yard touchdown run. But the Buffalo Bills remained relentless and continued to fight back. After a Keon Coleman touchdown cut Baltimore's lead to 40-32, the Ravens got the ball back and things fell apart.
With 3:10 remaining in the game, Baltimore had a first-and-10 at its own 41-yard line. Lamar Jackson handed the ball to Henry, and a hit from Ed Oliver forced the ball loose. Terrel Bernard recovered the fumble at the Ravens' 30-yard line. Four plays later, the Bills scored again to make it 40-38, en route to an improbable 41-40 win.
Henry's fumble was incredibly costly and led directly to a touchdown that gave the Bills life. After the game, he took responsibility for the loss. He reportedly told his teammates that the game's result was his fault.
"I put the team in a bad spot," Henry said.
While that fumble was certainly a turning point, Baltimore had a dozen chances to put the Bills away and failed to do so. Henry was outstanding on the night, racking up 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while adding another 13 yards on a reception. The Ravens wouldn't have built the lead they did without Henry's dominance.
It's worth noting that the fumble was entirely out of character for Henry. In 325 carries during the 2024 season, he had three fumbles and only lost one. In 2023, as a member of the Tennessee Titans, he had 280 carries and never put the ball on the ground.
The fumble was a mistake, and Henry taking the blame is a stand-up move from a veteran. But the loss certainly wasn't on him.