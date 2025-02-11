Derrick Henry to Micah Parsons: Jerry Jones ‘Got My Number Blocked'
Derrick Henry was a guest on Micah Parsons' podcast during Super Bowl week. Eventually, with the help of the crowd, the conversation turned to Herny's free agency a year ago where he signed with the Baltimore Ravens while the Dallas Cowboys didn't even kick the tires on the veteran running back.
During a discusion about working out together during the offseason, Parsons complained that Herny didn't let him know about a change of location. When someone in the audience shouted that Henry should have called Jerry Jones to get Parsons's phone number Henry was quick with a response saying, "Jerry got my number blocked. I couldn't even get it. I couldn't even call Jerry."
This got a huge laugh from everyone in attendance.
Parsons then explained why Henry and the Cowboys weren't meant to be.
"I’m actually happy that you had the year… I was telling somebody last night, it was like, are you upset that Derrick Henry didn’t come to Dallas," Parsons said. "I said no, that’s not how God works. He was exactly where he was supposed to be. Year eight, nine of his career, still going for 1,800 yards, playoffs. He was exactly where he was supposed to be. I’m happy that he didn’t get ruined by us!"
While this might not sound like something an owner would want a player saying about his team, it is in line with something Jerry Jones said in October about Henry.
"In my mind, we’re not playing very good football right now at all, and that’s beyond whether or not we have Derrick Henry,” Jones said Tuesday. “Derrick is having a career year. I don’t know if he’d be having that career year in our situation, and that’s really something you do have to look at. Because if he had not had as many carries as our running backs have had, then he certainly probably wouldn’t have attained the level of impact he’s had."
So it sounds like Jones, Parsons and Henry are all in agreement that it was best for Derrick Henry that he didn't sign in Dallas. It's probably not the kind of truth the fans in Dallas want to hear, but they should be used to that by now.