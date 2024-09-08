Deshaun Watson, Browns Offense Booed Off Field After Ugly First Half vs. Cowboys
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns look awful in Week 1 and their fans are letting them hear about it.
After a horrendous first half that saw them score three points, trail the Dallas Cowboys 20-3, gain 54 yards and only get one first down, the fans at Huntington Bank Field showered Watson and his offense with boos.
In the first half, the Browns gained 23 yards rushing, 31 yards passing and went 0-for-6 on third downs. They had the ball for 10:04 while the Cowboys possessed it for 19:56.
Watson completed 7 of 15 passes for 36 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. His passer rating was a dismal 25.7. His numbers were brutal and his passing chart was even worse.
As ESPN's Benjamin Solak pointed out, Watson was 0-of-7 on throws more than five yards downfield, was 0-of-4 when pressured and 0-of-4 when blitzed. Now here is where I tell you Watson will count $72.9 million against the salary cap in 2025 and 2026. The Browns are stuck with him no matter how bad he is.
Cleveland better hope he turns this around.