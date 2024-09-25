Deshaun Watson Not Interested in Browns' Offense Featuring Designed QB Runs
The Cleveland Browns offense has struggled in 2024, as has highly paid quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Through three games, Watson has the Browns sitting at 1–2, and his QBR ranks second to last among qualified quarterbacks, only ahead of the recently benched Bryce Young. He's thrown three touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, while completing just 57.8% of his pass attempts.
When asked Wednesday if potentially adding some more designed quarterback runs to the mix would help improve Cleveland's offense, Watson made it clear he has no interest in using his legs more frequently.
"I'm not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. ... If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run," Watson said, via ESPN.
"I'm not a running back. It's not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner," he added.
In their first three games, the Browns rank 24th in rushing offense with an average of 95.7 yards per game. The team ranks 30th in passing offense, averaging 152.3 yards per game. It's not unreasonable that Watson using his mobility would help open up both the passing and running game, though he made clear that, coming off of shoulder surgery, it's not in his best interest to have more designed runs in the gameplan.
"I won't say that it won't help out the offense as far as just a run game. But coming back from [shoulder surgery], I don't think that is high priority for [coach Kevin Stefanski] to put me in that situation," Watson explained.
The risk of re-injury seems to be a driving factor in Watson's desire not to increase the amount of designed run plays, and in the past he's typically used his legs while scrambling. After averaging 5.7 rush attempts per game throughout his time with the Texans, Watson has recorded 5.1 attempts in 15 games over three seasons with the Browns, and just 4.4 rushing attempts since the start of the 2023 season.