Dan Orlovsky Explains Why Browns Should Consider Benching Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, 33-17. The primary culprit of the Browns' season-opening letdown was quarterback Deshaun Watson. He completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards to go with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Cleveland offense was generally inept all day and Watson never once looked comfortable.
It was as disastrous a performance you'll see from a quarterback in Week 1 play and Dan Orlovsky made the case on Monday morning's Get Up that the Browns must consider benching their $230 million quarterback for backup Jameis Winston if they want to operate their offense.
"Quarterback is a problem in Cleveland," the ESPN analyst said. "And if I was (head coach) Kevin Stefanski I'd be thinking long and hard about Jameis Winston and moving him to be my starting quarterback. They can't run anything in Cleveland... Can't run it with Deshaun because Deshaun isn't ready to operate the play-action pass. He doesn't see the field well. He's not throwing with rhythm and timing. He's missing receivers by six, seven yards. Not feet."
It must be noted that the Browns were missing both their starting left and right tackle for yesterday''s contest. It was open season for Micah Parsons and other members of the Cowboys' defense, leading to six sacks on the day. The conditions were far from ideal, in other words, for Watson to shake off an offseason's worth of rust.
Nevertheless, he had a terrible day and the Browns are in a conundrum. Watson is in the third season of his historic five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. There's no chance Cleveland can get anything for him on the trade market as is, much less if the franchise benches him for Winston. But it's also really hard to win football games if Watson isn't just missing throws but failing to operate the offense completely. And if the Browns keep losing football games, consequences will come to the decision-makers, not Watson, due to the contract situation.
An unenviable spot to be in. Unless Watson turns it around in short order.