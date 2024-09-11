Deshaun Watson Will Play vs. Jaguars After Denying Latest Sexual Assault Allegation
In the wake of a new allegation of sexual assault against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Wednesday morning that the Browns had no plans to sit Watson despite a woman filing a lawsuit in Houston court Monday accusing the quarterback of sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.
"Regarding Deshaun's legal situation, we put out a statement yesterday," Stefanski said. "I won't have much to add past that statement. We'll let due process play out."
On Wednesday, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin put out a statement on Watson's behalf "strongly (denying)" the allegation.
“We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated,” that statement said via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. “We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course."
On the field, Watson struggled mightily in Cleveland's 33–17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday—throwing just one touchdown against two interceptions.