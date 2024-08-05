Detroit Lions, New York Giants Brawl at Joint Practice
The Detroit Lions and New York Giants had a joint practice on Monday, which is a perfect opportunity for football players to get physical with someone who does not share their locker room. And wouldn't you know it, it took only a few reps for things to get testy as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams got into it with the New York secondary, leading to a pretty solid scrum.
These types of incidents are pretty commonplace when two opposing sides get together but this one definitely rates because it went on for a while. Keep an eye out for Penei Sewell's enormous body entering the fray and just how many Giants it took to take him on.
Eventually cooler heads prevailed and the joint practice continued. But the assembled fans will always have the memories and everyone involved got the opportunity to try out some new moves without fear of drawing personal foul flags. A classic win-win-win situation.