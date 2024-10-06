De’Von Achane Exits Dolphins-Patriots Game After Slamming Head on Turf
The Miami Dolphins just got more bad injury news.
De'Von Achane, the team's top running back, has been ruled out of Miami's game against the New England Patriots after the back of his head hit the turf really hard.
The play in question came as the Dolphins faced a second-and-7 with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter. He took the ball and ran around the right end for 12 yards and took a shot to the side of the head from Jaylinn Hawkins, then the back of his helmet slammed into the turf.
He immediately looked out of sorts and was evaluated for a concussion. He was later ruled out by the Dolphins.
Achane was one of the NFL's most dangerous players in 2023. He racked up 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries, good enough for 7.8 yards per carry. He added 27 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
This season, he has struggled to find his footing along with the rest of the Dolphins' offense. Entering Sunday he had rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries (3.1 yards per carry). He has been more effective as a receiver, with 187 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions.
He appears to be the latest Miami player out with a concussion, joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.