DeVonta Smith Achieves Rare Football History After Eagles' Super Bowl Win
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined some elite company in football history on Sunday night after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith became just the fifth player in the sport's history to win a Heisman Trophy, a college national championship and a Super Bowl in his career. He joins Hall of Famers Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett, as well as Reggie Bush, as the only players ever to achieve all three feats.
Woodson won the Heisman and a national championship at Michigan in 1997, before winning Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers in 2010. Dorsett, the 1976 Heisman winner, won a national title that same year at Pittsburgh, and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys the following season. Allen won a national championship at USC in 1978 and was named Heisman in 1981. He won a Super Bowl in 1983 with the L.A. Raiders. As for Bush, he won national titles in 2003 and 2004 for USC and won the Heisman in 2005. He was part of the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl winning team in 2009.
Now, Smith, who won national titles at Alabama in 2017 and again in 2020, when he also won the Heisman, adds a Super Bowl ring to his resume. He's the only wide receiver to have achieved all three.
Smith led the Eagles with 69 receiving yards and scored a touchdown in Sunday's 40–22 win. He had four receptions in every game during the team's playoff run. Now, he's etched his name into football lore.