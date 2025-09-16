SI

DeVonta Smith and Fiancée Had Such a Special Gesture, Gift for Eagles Fan In Hospital

This was so sweet.

Brigid Kennedy

Smith and his fianceé Mya really made a fan's day with this one.
Smith and his fianceé Mya really made a fan's day with this one. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
File this one under "reasons we cried today."

When one Eagles fan needed a pick-me-up after a "tough morning" in the hospital, her daughter knew exactly what might help: a signed jersey from none other than Birds wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"My mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer about 4 years ago," TikTok user @theresaschmus wrote in the caption of a video posted Monday. "She’s been battling recurrence after recurrence, and one thing that keeps her going is her love of Philly sports. Whether it’s [the] Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, or Sixers ... she never misses a game. She hasn’t been able to stop talking about DeVonta Smith and how he’s her favorite player."

That in mind, Schmus decided to take a risk and DM Smith's fianceé, Mya, "asking [if] I could get a jersey signed by him."

Well, as Monday's post revealed, not only did the soon-to-be Mrs. Smith come through with the merch, but she "drove all the way to the hospital" to hand deliver the signed jersey and "a thoughtful card," Schmus went on.

"My mom to this moment is still shaking and cannot believe it. She’s never had a jersey and never been to a game and she can’t believe that someone would do this for her. I hope this shows everyone just how amazing the Philly community really is, and to Devonta and Mya, we cannot put into words what this means to my mom," she continues. "We are internally [sic] grateful and cannot thank you enough. We love @PhiladelphiaEagles and as always, GO BIRDS!"

Take a peek at a video of her mom's reaction, uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by user @JoshReynolds24, below:

Such a sweet, sweet gesture. Go Birds.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

