DeVonta Smith and Fiancée Had Such a Special Gesture, Gift for Eagles Fan In Hospital
File this one under "reasons we cried today."
When one Eagles fan needed a pick-me-up after a "tough morning" in the hospital, her daughter knew exactly what might help: a signed jersey from none other than Birds wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
"My mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer about 4 years ago," TikTok user @theresaschmus wrote in the caption of a video posted Monday. "She’s been battling recurrence after recurrence, and one thing that keeps her going is her love of Philly sports. Whether it’s [the] Phillies, Flyers, Eagles, or Sixers ... she never misses a game. She hasn’t been able to stop talking about DeVonta Smith and how he’s her favorite player."
That in mind, Schmus decided to take a risk and DM Smith's fianceé, Mya, "asking [if] I could get a jersey signed by him."
Well, as Monday's post revealed, not only did the soon-to-be Mrs. Smith come through with the merch, but she "drove all the way to the hospital" to hand deliver the signed jersey and "a thoughtful card," Schmus went on.
"My mom to this moment is still shaking and cannot believe it. She’s never had a jersey and never been to a game and she can’t believe that someone would do this for her. I hope this shows everyone just how amazing the Philly community really is, and to Devonta and Mya, we cannot put into words what this means to my mom," she continues. "We are internally [sic] grateful and cannot thank you enough. We love @PhiladelphiaEagles and as always, GO BIRDS!"
Take a peek at a video of her mom's reaction, uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by user @JoshReynolds24, below:
Such a sweet, sweet gesture. Go Birds.