DeVonta Smith Provides Status Update Ahead of Panthers Game
DeVonta Smith is ready to get back on the field.
In this story:
The Philadelphia Eagles will have one of their best offensive weapons back on the field this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, wide receiver DeVonta Smith indicated that he is ready lace up and get running for the Eagles.
“Count me in,” Smith told reporters in the Eagles locker room when asked about his status for Sunday’s game. Smith added that he had pushed to play last week, but was shut down by the team’s coaching staff.
Smith had missed the team’s previous two games due to a hamstring injury, but was a full participant in practice for the Eagles this week.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published