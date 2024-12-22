DeVonta Smith Had Simple Five-Word Explanation for Brutal Drop Late in Eagles' Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, dropping to 12-3 after the 36-33 defeat. It may have been especially painful for DeVonta Smith, who dropped a wide-open pass late in the fourth quarter on a crucial third down. If completed, Philly would have had a first down in the red zone at the two-minute warning with a two-point lead and the Commanders down to one timeout.
In other words, Smith dropped what would've been the game-winning completion.
Instead, the Eagles kicked a field goal to go up 33-28. Then Jayden Daniels took Washington down the field and scored a game-winning touchdown with six seconds remaining.
Afterwards, Smith didn't offer any excuses for the play and instead gave a simple five-word explanation: "I just dropped the ball."
It was indeed a brutal drop but this is the response the Eagles want from Smith. He took accountability for his failure and acknowledged it, while still keeping his head up and eyes forward. It's all his teammates could ask of him in the aftermath of such a play.
Philly now sits at 12-3 with another chance to extend their NFC East lead next week against the Dallas Cowboys.