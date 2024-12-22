FOX Announcer Used Perfect Word to Cap Off Jayden Daniels, Commanders' Wild Comeback Win
The Washington Commanders pulled off a wild comeback win on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33 despite turning the ball over five times. It was an unlikely and thrilling victory for the young Commanders as they stay in contention for the NFC East lead while further cementing their place in the conference playoff picture.
The game-winning touchdown was the most exciting of the day for Washington. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels led the offense on a nine-play, 57-yard drive in the final two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown. He did so by finding Jamison Crowder in the end zone with just six seconds left to play. As Northwest Field went wild for the home side, FOX NFL announcer Joe Davis used the perfect word to cap off the whirlwind victory: "Preposterous!"
There will be plenty who minimize this win for Washington, given the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts in the first quarter to a concussion. But for a team that is ahead of schedule as far as playoff contention is concerned, a win is a win no matter how ugly or how much the odds were stacked in their favor.
A fun end to an exciting contest.