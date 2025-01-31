Dez Bryant Destroys Giants' Kayvon Thibadeaux in Madden-Driven Beef
As the controversy over officiating calls in the AFC championship game continues into its sixth day, the discourse is only getting worse as New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and former Dallas Cowboys great Dez Bryant have managed to get into an online tiff about something former NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino's brother said.
Bryant, who still believes he caught it, got things going by just asking some questions that need answers.
Then Thibodeaux, for some reason, informed Bryant and everyone else that when he played Madden he would explore the depth chart and sub someone in for the wide receiver. Which, depending on the year's title, is a dubious strategy.
Not one to allow attacks on his honor to go unchallenged, Bryant then did some digging and discovered Thibodeaux's Madden rating and said that he never even considers playing with the Giants.
Zing.
It's unclear how scientific all of these burns are. Bryant was an incredible wide receiver in his short prime, accumulating 41 touchdown receptions from 2012 to '14. Thibodeaux ranked 58th out of 211 edge rushers in 2024 per Pro Football Focus.
The only way to settle this is to have the two aggrieved parties play Madden for bragging rights with the loser having to log off for a little bit.