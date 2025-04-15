Dianna Russini Has a Surprising QB Moving Into the First Round of the NFL Draft
Tyler Shough spent three seasons at Oregon and three more seasons at Texas Tech before having a breakout seventh year at Louisville in 2024. The 25-year old started 12 games for the Cardinals, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing for 23 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards before opting out of the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
While that season and decision didn't immediately cause his name to shoot up draft boards, with the event approaching The Athletic's Dianna Russini is starting to hear some chatter about the veteran college quarterback.
"Tyler Shough is a player in this draft... His stock is rising," said Russini. "He is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more now than I was just three weeks ago in terms of a QB on the board that could be taken in the first round."
"I had a head coach in the NFL, a current one, tell me that Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class," Russini continued adding that the coach said he was "even better than Cam Ward."
In SI's latest NFL draft QB rankings Gilberto Manzano had Shough as the No. 5 quarterback prospect with a little more than a week to go before the draft, behind the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. If more people agree with the anonymous coach who told Russini Shough was better than Ward, they aren't letting on.