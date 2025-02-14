Diehard Eagles Fans Plan Wedding on Super Bowl Parade Route
Love is in the air at the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade that just so happens to be taking place on Valentine's Day. The Eagles' triumphant 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday is not the only thing being celebrated on the parade route. One couple is also getting married during the parade.
The couple—Ray and Kim— will marry as the parade passes by them on Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade buses are set to pass City Hall and then drive through the Parkway before reaching the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the museum will stop and players and coaches will give speeches in celebration.
The groom, Ray, is sporting an Eagles jersey for the big day while his bride, Kim, is wearing a long-sleeve wedding dress and veil. Kim is also showing support for their team by wearing an Eagles necklace and green nails.
This is only the second time the Eagles have won the Super Bowl in franchise history, and thus just the city's second Super Bowl parade for their beloved football team. This day will be even more special for Ray and Kim, who will share their wedding anniversary with their team's victory parade.