Dillon Gabriel Clarifies Viral Interview Response During Browns-Eagles Game
With the Browns, a funhouse mirror of American life, perception is often reality. When quarterback Dillon Gabriel declared himself a competitor rather than an entertainer during Cleveland's 22–13 preseason win over the Eagles Saturday, many interpreted his statement out of context as a shot at celebrity teammate Shedeur Sanders.
Gabriel did not mean it that way, he clarified after the game Saturday.
"All you in this room are entertainers, and you have a job do, and I respect it," Gabriel told reporters. "I'm a competitor, so I have a job to do as well."
The ex-Oregon quarterback completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 143 yards and an interception Saturday as Sanders—the subject of an avalanche of positive press after a rock-solid Aug. 8 performance against the Panthers—missed the game due to an injury.
While the Browns seem no closer to clarifying their quarterbacks' status for the season, it seems that the signal-callers and the team—for the time being—are on the same page.