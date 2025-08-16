Dillon Gabriel Downplays Browns QB Drama With Quote During Eagles Game
On Saturday, Browns fans got their first look at quarterback Dillon Gabriel in exhibition action against the Eagles. The results were mixed-to-positive, as Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes but turned the ball over twice.
During the game, Gabriel gave an interview to NFL Network in which he was asked about blocking out the noise around Cleveland's four-way quarterback battle.
"It's just part of it. There's entertainers and there's competitors, and I totally understand that, and my job is to compete," Gabriel said. "That's what I'm focused on doing."
Anodyne in context, Gabriel's response with the question chopped off was immediately circulated around social media—and misinterpreted as an apparent shot at fellow Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
A little over a week ago, Sanders threw two touchdowns in a sharp preseason debut against the Panthers. As against Philadelphia, Cleveland won that game.
The Browns have yet to name a starter with one more preseason game looming Saturday against the Rams; three of their top four quarterbacks have dealt with injuries at some point this preseason. Cleveland is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Bengals.