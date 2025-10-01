Dillon Gabriel 'Excited' for the Opportunity to Make His NFL Debut in Browns-Vikings
Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start on Sunday in London when the Browns face the Vikings. The rookie quarterback was chosen in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, who started the first four contests for Cleveland.
All eyes will be on Gabriel on Sunday morning when he makes his debut, especially since the Browns quarterback competition this offseason was highly contested. Even with all the added pressure, Gabriel is excited to get out there and show fans what he's capable of.
"I smile because it's like a moment you prep for and you are extremely excited for, but also got to realize it's extreme focus, and that's what I've continued to harp on," Gabriel said on Wednesday. "You wait for the perfect time, you're going to wait a whole lifetime. So, for me, I've always been ready for every moment."
Gabriel will enter the contest as the Browns are 1-3 from Flacco's lead.
Gabriel spent six years in college, three at UCF and two in Oklahoma, before finishing his career at Oregon. As a senior in 2024, the 24-year-old completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards, with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added seven rushing scores.