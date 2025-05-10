Dillon Gabriel Gave a Mature Response When Asked About Comparisons to Shedeur Sanders
A day after the Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL draft, they added Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Taking two quarterbacks in the middle of the draft will naturally draw comparisons between the two, but that is especially true for the Browns. Not only was Sanders one of the most well-known players in the class, but his fall during the draft became the top story of the event.
Following the second day of the Browns' rookie minicamp, Gabriel shared his thoughts on the Browns taking Sanders during the draft.
"I love it," Gabriel said. "I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another."
Gabriel was also asked what about the comparisons that will come up between him and Sanders as they both compete for a higher spot on the team's depth chart.
"The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," Gabriel responded. "For me, we're in a room full of not just us, but Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco], and DeShaun [Watson]. For us we know how important a healthy QB room is. A team that you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best. That's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. ... We all go do our thing, and everyone wins."
Sanders similarly only had positive things to express about Gabriel. "He's a real cool guy overall. You can tell he always has a great mood," Sanders said on Saturday. "... I've only been around him two days though. Overall I can tell though he's a pretty good person."
Both Gabriel and Sanders have shown promising flashes through the first two days of rookie minicamp, but the competition is only beginning. Veterans will return to the offseason program on Monday, and the offseason will continue to heat up as training camp, the preseason, and regular season approach.