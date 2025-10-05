Dillon Gabriel Throws Touchdown in First NFL Start in Browns-Vikings Game
Welcome to the NFL, Dillon Gabriel.
After being named the starter for the Browns on Sunday following the team's decision to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, Gabriel entered the Week 5 contest in London with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. And, the rookie quarterback quickly shut up the doubters with an impressive touchdown drive, the second of his NFL career. Earlier this season, Gabriel threw his first TD in Week 2's blowout loss against the Ravens.
The Browns went three-and-out on Gabriel's first drive of the game, but Cleveland's defense came up big on the Vikings' first drive by recovering a fumble to give the Browns the ball back. This put Gabriel and the Browns at Minnesota's 47-yard line.
Fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins opened up the Browns' drive with a 32-yard run followed by a nine-yard run. Shortly after, Gabriel threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Harold Fannin Jr., who scored his first NFL touchdown with this play:
Gabriel put his team on the board early, which is impressive for his NFL starting debut.
The rookie is attempting to become the first Browns quarterback since 1999 to win in his debut. If Gabriel is successful, he will push the Browns to a 2-3 record and will likely keep the starting role for the time being.