Diontae Johnson’s Ominous Quote on Joining Ravens Recirculates After His Suspension
Diontae Johnson has not gotten his Baltimore Ravens’ stint off to a great start this season.
Johnson was slapped with a one-game suspension by the Ravens on Wednesday after refusing to play in the team’s 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Since Johnson arrived in Baltimore on Oct. 29 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers, the 28-year-old wideout has just one catch on five targets for six yards.
Amid ongoing drama over his status with his new AFC North team, one of Johnson’s postgame interviews in November is picking up steam on social media.
Johnson spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brian Batko after returning to Pittsburgh for a Week 11 game. He shared his honest thoughts on finding a new home on the Ravens and didn’t sound all that enthused.
“I still love the Steelers and whatever… I’m a Raven now, but you never know what the future holds,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who earned his sole Pro Bowl nod during his tenure with the Steelers, has since gone from being the top wideout in Carolina to an afterthought in the Ravens’ championship-caliber offense.