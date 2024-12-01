SI

Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence Starts Brawl in Jaguars-Texans Game

Stephen Douglas

Trevor Lawrence was hit by Azeez Al-Shaair during the Jaguars - Titans game.
Trevor Lawrence was hit by Azeez Al-Shaair during the Jaguars - Titans game. / FOX NFL
In this story:

Trevor Lawrence was on the wrong end of an incredibly dirty play during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars quarterback rolled out to his left and saw open field on second-and-seven during the second quarter. Lawrence slid right around the first-down line and got crushed by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Lawrence immediately went stiff. Evan Engram immediately went after Al-Shaair. Tempers flared. Things escalated. A scrum of players pushing and grabbing facemasks formed and spilled onto the Jaguars' bench while trainers attended to Lawrence.

Al-Shaair hit Lawrence in the helmet with his forearm and drove his head into the ground.

Al-Shaair was thrown out of the game, as was Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. Evan Engram was also penalized for uneccessary roughness, but remained in the game.

Al-Shaair also got into it with fans as he left the field. Things were thrown.

Lawrence had to be carted from the field and was replaced by Mac Jones. He was then ruled out for the day with a concussion.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL