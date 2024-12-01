Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence Starts Brawl in Jaguars-Texans Game
Trevor Lawrence was on the wrong end of an incredibly dirty play during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars quarterback rolled out to his left and saw open field on second-and-seven during the second quarter. Lawrence slid right around the first-down line and got crushed by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
Lawrence immediately went stiff. Evan Engram immediately went after Al-Shaair. Tempers flared. Things escalated. A scrum of players pushing and grabbing facemasks formed and spilled onto the Jaguars' bench while trainers attended to Lawrence.
Al-Shaair hit Lawrence in the helmet with his forearm and drove his head into the ground.
Al-Shaair was thrown out of the game, as was Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones. Evan Engram was also penalized for uneccessary roughness, but remained in the game.
Al-Shaair also got into it with fans as he left the field. Things were thrown.
Lawrence had to be carted from the field and was replaced by Mac Jones. He was then ruled out for the day with a concussion.
