D.J. Moore’s Honest Quote on Justin Fields Resurfaces After Caleb Williams’s Ugly Start
Chicago Bears star D.J. Moore has been having a rough go of it in his second year in the Windy City.
The veteran wideout has yet to find the endzone this season and has struggled to connect with new Bears quarterback Caleb Williams through two games. Williams targeted Moore for a few deep shots in Sunday’s 19–13 loss to the Houston Texans, but Moore was often left empty-handed and frustrated on the field.
In the wake of the Bears’ ongoing offensive issues, Moore’s honest quote on former Chicago quarterback Justin Fields seems to be recirculating on social media. The seventh-year receiver spoke about Fields’s talent last December amid rumors that the Bears planned to take a quarterback with their No. 1 pick.
“I don’t know, y’all ask me that what, last week?” Moore said of the Bears’ quarterback buzz. “I’m still like, bruh, where are y’all seeing this? What makes [Fields] not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now? ... What, there’s like two of them? [Caleb Williams and Drake Maye] I don’t think they better than Justin.”
Fields, a No. 11 pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL draft, strung together three seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. Fields closed out his Bears stint with a career-best campaign in which he threw for 2,562 yards and recorded 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions, completing 61.4% of his passes.
Yet Fields’s individual growth didn’t necessarily translate to Bears wins, and Chicago yet again changed hands at quarterback in April by selecting USC product Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. So far, Williams has gotten his NFL career off to a bumpy 0–2 start under coach Matt Eberflus, though some of the Bears’ scoring woes arguably stem from Chicago’s leaky offensive line.
Moore will look to continue building chemistry with his rookie quarterback when the Bears take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.