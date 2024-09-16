Bears' Offensive Line Ripped Apart As Texans Trounce Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears suffered their first defeat of the season as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggled in Week 2 against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.
The Bears' offensive line did not hold up well against a blitz-happy Texans defense, giving Williams minimal time to navigate the pocket and find his targets. While it was far from an inspiring performance from the No. 1 pick, the problem appears more to be with his lack of adequate protection.
Williams was sacked seven times in Week 2, losing 40 yards from sacks alone. The rookie quarterback took 11 hits in the game and faced 36 total pressures as DeMeco Ryans didn't hesitate to send his defenders on the blitz whenever the opportunity presented itself.
Williams ended his second NFL game without a touchdown pass for the second straight week, having completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 174 yards and two interceptions.
Football fans who tuned into the primetime game saw a lackluster showing from Williams, but an even worse performance from the offensive line. With Williams constantly under duress, fans voiced their complaints over Chicago's inadequate protection in the trenches.