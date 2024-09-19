D.J. Moore Regrets Sideline Frustration During Bears' Loss to Texans
The Chicago Bears lost a tough Sunday Night Football game to the Houston Texans last weekend and D.J. Moore seemed more unhappy about it than most. The wideout was spotted a few times looking pretty displeased on the sideline, especially near the end of the 19-13 defeat, and fans took notice— to the extent a compilation was put together of his frustration leaking out.
The cameras always fail to capture the full context and it's certainly not the first time the national audience has seen a player be visibily frustrated by his team's lack of performance. Nevertheless, it became a storyline and Moore addressed it on Wednesday.
Speaking to media, the seventh-year wideout expressed his regret for how things looked.
""I shouldn't have shown as much," Moore said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "But it's a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game-changing. And we just couldn't connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It's football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations.
"I mean, looking at it, I didn’t think it was, but you look at the TV, and it’s blown up, and I’m like, alright, that’s enough, and then you can do some self-evaluation," Moore said. "I would say that it was too much. We were chasing that one play, and we just couldn’t get it, so I was like, bruh, alright now. We really need to - somebody, anybody - get it going, and we just couldn’t. That was the real frustration."
Nobody blames Moore for being frustrated. The Bears had several opportunities to pull off the upset, including one final drive in the last two minutes, and failed to produce. But, as he notes, it's important to keep composure on the sideline.
However big of a deal fans may have felt it was, Moore put it all to bed and looks forward to Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.