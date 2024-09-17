DK Metcalf Explains Intention Behind His 'Terrible' Touchdown Celebration
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's first-quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots proved critical Sunday, tying at 7–7 a game the Seahawks would pull out 23–20 in overtime.
It was also critical for a second reason: It gave NFL fans the chance to ruminate over the strangest touchdown celebration of the year so far.
After scoring, Metcalf wandered over to the Patriots' "End Zone Militia" and stood with his arm outstretched. The two-time Pro Bowler clarified precisely what he was trying to accomplish after the game.
"You know the picture of George Washington trying to cross the Delaware River?" he said via team reporter John Boyle. "That’s what I was trying to impersonate. It was terrible."
Metcalf is likely referencing Washington Crossing the Delaware, an 1851 painting that ranks among the best-known in the United States.
In the process of trying to imitate that painting, however, he may have unintentionally mimicked a different one.