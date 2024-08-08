DK Metcalf Spotted in Back of NFL Network Shot Throwing Helmet at Seahawks Teammate
Things appeared to get heated during the Seattle Seahawks' practice on Wednesday, and one eye-opening moment of it was incidentally caught on camera during an NFL Network segment.
Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf was seen getting into a scuffle with teammate Tre Brown, and things got so tense that Metcalf even swung his helmet at Brown's head. He missed, however, failing to connect with Brown's helmet and instead misfiring and hitting the nearby K'Von Wallace across the helmet, according to The Athletic.
That particular moment happened to occur in the background of the ongoing recording from the NFL Network, which was live from the practice session.
The incident didn't go unnoticed by the NFL Network crew, a couple of whom turned their heads in surprise when it went down.
It certainly wasn't your run-of-the-mill training camp moment, with tempers flaring during the heated moment. Coach Mike MacDonald addressed the team after the incident and later told reporters that he felt the violence was a result of players being "tired of going against one another."
Macdonald added that Metcalf delivered what he called a "positive message" to his teammates at the end of practice, signaling the dust-up was nothing more than the result of some mid-camp frustrations.