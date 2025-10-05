Dolphins CB Jack Jones Furious After Pass Interference Call Hands Game to Panthers
Miami cornerback Jack Jones is going to be thinking about this one for a while.
On Sunday, the Dolphins lost a closely contested battle with the Panthers 27-24, after Carolina mounted a furious comeback to win a game Miami once led 17-0.
Late in the game, the Panthers led 27-24 and just needed to secure a first down that would allow them to run out the clock and close the game out. With 55 seconds remaining and Miami out of timeouts, Carolina faced third-and-5 from their own 32-yard line and decided to throw for it.
Bryce Young dropped back and fired a ball in the direction of Hunter Renfrow, but it fell harmlessly to the turf. Then a flag came. Jones was called for pass interference, giving Carolina a first down with 50 seconds left on the clock. They kneeled twice and ended the game.
Here's the play:
There is definitely contact there, but it could be argued that bumping of that sort happens on every play. Still, by the letter of the law, that was probably too much contact to avoid a flag.
The loss dropped the Dolphins to 1-4, and the noise surrounding coach Mike McDaniel's status will only get louder. The Panthers improved to 2-3 with the win.