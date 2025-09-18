NFL Insider Provides Update on Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel's Hot Seat After 0-2 Start
It's been a rough start to the 2025 season for the Dolphins and coach Mike McDaniel.
Miami is 0-2 heading into a Thursday Night Football showdown vs. AFC East rivals the Bills, in which Buffalo is a heavy favorite. Things could quickly get worse for the Dolphins.
Even after the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts, Miami fans had banners flown by planes reading "Fire [general manager Chris] Grier. Fire McDaniel," outside of Hard Rock Stadium. It's safe to guess McDaniel is in the hot seat, even this early in the season.
So, what will the Dolphins do about McDaniel moving forward? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport doesn't think a decision will be made about McDaniel's job any time soon, mostly because Dolphins owner Stephen Ross doesn't want to have to fire his coach.
"Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, does not want to fire Mike McDaniel. He doesn't," Rapoport said. "He wants this to work. He likes him, he believes in him, he has invested in him. ... My sense is nothing is imminent for the Dolphins on that front. However, there's a caveat—that can change. If fans suddenly stop showing up to the stadium, or if players stop playing for him, that can alter the situation."
Even if the Dolphins lose by a pretty wide margin to the Bills, as is expected, McDaniel's job is probably safe for now. Things will become more telling in the next couple weeks, though, as the Dolphins face opponents like the Jets and the Panthers, other teams with 0-2 records. If Miami can’t turn things around, the pressure to make a move will undoubtedly rise.