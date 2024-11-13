Former Dolphin DeShon Elliott Calls Team 'Soft,' Mike McDaniel Responds

🎥 DeShon Elliott on the Miami Dolphins culture and the loss vs. Titans last season:



"Guys are going to the strip club throughout the week… the Miami culture is the reason why Miami will never be good. Miami will never be a good football team."