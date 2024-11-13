Former Dolphin DeShon Elliott Calls Team 'Soft,' Mike McDaniel Responds
Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott didn't mince words when discussing his former team, the Miami Dolphins, during a recent appearance on The Punch Line podcast, hosted by Marlon Humphrey.
Elliott said that he was looking forward to the Steelers' looming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to the fact that the Dolphins, who lost 56–20 to the Ravens in 2023, were "soft as f––."
"There were some guys who were tough, but the majority of the [Dolphins] were not mentally tough individuals. So to be on a team with a full team of mentally tough guys going against a mentally tough team ... this is going to be fun," said Elliott of Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup.
Elliott didn't stop there, suggesting that "Miami culture" is the reason the Dolphins "will never be good."
Those comments reached Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was asked about them when speaking to reporters Wednesday. McDaniel didn't pay much mind to Elliott's criticism, saying his focus was entirely on this year's team.
"I am supremely only concerned with the 2024 Dolphins, for sure. Our team played a tough-fought game the past three weeks and ended up finding a way to win this past week. That's not the easiest thing to do," he said. "I just worry about this year's team. He said it on a podcast? Cool podcast."
Elliott, who also formerly played for Baltimore, featured in 15 games for Miami last season. It was his only season with the organization, and it doesn't seem like he was too fond of his time there. He signed with the Steelers this offseason and has started in all nine of their games this year.
His comments didn't go unnoticed by current Dolphins players and former teammates of his, either. Tua Tagovailoa didn't discuss his comments too much, though cornerback Nik Needham seemingly took issue with the remarks.
Star safety Jevon Holland acknowledged the podcast clip, too, saying Elliott was free to say whatever he pleased but ultimately his comments held no weight without any names being mentioned.
"Honestly, man, if you want to call somebody out go ahead and do that and drop names," said Holland, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "If you're not naming names the rest of it is empty."