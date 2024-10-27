Dolphins Fans Went Wild When Tua Tagovailoa Slid to Avoid Hit in Return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to action on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals after being out since Week 2 when he suffered a concussion.
In anticipation of his return, his teammate Tyreek Hill gave some advice to Dolphins fans in order to help Tagovailoa slide more: cheer and clap when he's running to remind him to slide.
The Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium must have listened to Hill because they were cheering loudly when Tagovailoa ran for 13 yards in the third quarter. The quarterback listened and slid to end his run, resulting in no injuries. This made the crowd only increase their cheering as Tagovailoa also got the team a first down.
Tagovailoa completed 28-of-38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in his return. His 13 yards rushed on the play above were his only rushing yards of the game.
The Dolphins, however, ended up losing the game, 28–27.