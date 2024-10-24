Tyreek Hill Details Plan to Use Dolphins Fans to Help Tua Tagovailoa Slide More
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to make his return to the football field on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals after being out since Sept. 12 when he suffered a concussion—his fourth concussion in five years.
Many NFL figures called for him to retire, but Tagovailoa wants to continue playing football.
HIs teammates, like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, are excited to have him back on the team—but they want him to be more careful on the field. For instance, the Dolphins seem to really want Tagovailoa to start sliding more to help avoid any future concussions. Hill has mapped out a plan for fans to help, too.
"When we were playing against the (Indianapolis) Colts, you see the fans start clapping for Anthony Richardson when he slid," Hill said, via The Palm Beach Post. "I said our fans need to clap for Tua, make him slide."
Running back Raheem Mostert echoed this idea.
"We’ve been talking to him ever since his injury. I’ve been telling him, ‘Hey, you need to work on sliding,’" Mostert said. "And we all joke around and laugh, but on a serious note, he knows that he has to protect himself a little bit better and moving forward, only he can control those things."
If you hear more cheering or clapping when Tagovailoa has the ball, this will be why. We'll see if Miami fans follow Hill's advice on Sunday and for the rest of the season moving forward.