Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Opens Up About Mental Challenges He Battles After Bad Games
Jaelan Phillips got real about the mental side of being an NFL player on Tuesday.
Last season, the Miami Dolphins edge rusher opened up about the challenges he faces continuing to believe in himself during the football season. He took to Instagram on Tuesday and discussed it again.
In a post on Instagram, Phillips said the following:
"I have to work really hard to not attach my self worth and confidence to how I perform on the field. When I have a poor or even just subpar performance, I feel like I'm worthless, like I let my team and fans down, and often my confidence can waiver. The self hatred and doubt can feel so heavy in those moments, sometimes I wonder if I'll ever pull myself out of it.
"It takes a concerted effort to change my way of thinking in those moments, and see the failure/adversity as a learning experience instead of the end of the world. I pick my head up, and fall back on routine and discipline, which are the only things that matter. It's about the process, not the results. It's so much easier to spiral and self-deprecate, but nothing good is ever easy. Keep chopping wood, things will get better, you can do it ... believe in yourself! And trust God."
Phillips is in his fourth NFL season and has been a consistent contributor for the Dolphins. He played in every game and racked up 15.5 sacks through his first two seasons, but was limited to eight games and 6.5 sacks in 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 12. He has recovered, and through two games this season the 25-year-old has two tackles and one sack.
The Dolphins selected Phillips with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and have exercised the fifth year on his contract. The franchise believes in him. It sounds like he is getting better at believing in himself.