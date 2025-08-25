Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks Due to Injury
The Dolphins are in need of kicking help.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is reportedly expected to miss four to five weeks because of a hip injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Sanders, who has been the Dolphins' kicker since 2018, did not kick in the team's preseason finale on Saturday. He instead left the game with a trainer after kicking in pregame warmups. Punter Jake Bailey handled kicking duties during the win over the Jaguars, missing his lone field goal attempt.
On Saturday, head coach Mike McDaniel initially did not seem concerned that Sanders's injury would affect his status for Week 1, but that prognosis has changed. Now, Sanders is expected to miss the first quarter of the season.
Sanders, an All-Pro in 2020, has been a reliable kicker throughout his career with the Dolphins. Last season he hit 37 of 41 (90.2%) field goal attempts, including 12 of 14 from 50+ yards. He also made 26 of 28 extra point attempts.