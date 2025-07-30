SI

Dolphins Lose CB Kader Kohou to Season-Ending Training Camp Injury

Kohou tore his ACL during a training camp practice over the weekend.

Miami Dolphins starting cornerback Kader Kohou is out for the season.
The Miami Dolphins will place starting cornerback Kader Kohou on injured reserve after an MRI revealed a torn ACL suffered in a training camp practice over the weekend, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday.

Kohou suffered the injury in practice on Saturday during one-on-one drills. He limped to the locker room with the help of Miami's training staff.

"You don't know the 'whys' all the time when things happen, and I get concerned for guys who get stuck in that world of a fixation for opportunities lost," McDaniel said as he discussed the injury on Wednesday. "Kader's mindset triggered like that, to where he said, 'This is tough but I guarantee I'm going to come back better.' That is the way to approach both the game of football and life."

McDaniel said he was "crushed" upon hearing the diagnosis for Kohou, but said he felt better after talking to him.

Kohou was the lone returning starter in Miami's revamped secondary heading into the season. For the most part, Kohou has been the franchise's starter at nickel corner since joining the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Since then, he has appeared in 47 games with 38 starts, tallying 180 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 28 passes defended.

