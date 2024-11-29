Dolphins Lug Around 3,500 Pounds of Warm-Weather Gear to Green Bay for Packers Game
Ever since Americans started moving en masse to the Sun Belt in the mid-20th century—and probably before that—football fans have been arguing about how warm-weather teams would fare in the cold.
Some teams are able to successfully buck the stereotype. Some, however, reinforce it—and the Miami Dolphins did just that Thursday evening against the Green Bay Packers.
As the Dolphins went down 24–3 in a disastrous first half, NBC reported on just how thoroughly Miami prepared for a frigid night in Wisconsin.
"(The Dolphins') equipment manager told us, to prepare for tonight's game, the team traveled with about 3,500 pounds of cold-weather gear," NBC's Melissa Stark said in the second quarter Thursday.
Per Stark, that gear included capes, hand warmers, and even rubber scuba gear to wear under their uniforms.
"As long as it doesn't sting our skin, and we can feel our hands, we'll be OK," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Stark as relayed by the reporter.
Adding insult to injury for Miami backers, a "28 degrees" graphic flashed across the screen as Stark said those words.