Dolphins Make Additional Front Office Changes After Firing GM Chris Grier
The Dolphins will do everything to fix their 3–7 start except fire coach Mike McDaniel.
On Monday, the team reportedly parted ways with co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the latest in a front-office shake-up that also saw the dismissal of GM Chris Grier just over a week ago.
The move arrives one day after the Dolphins upset the Bills 30–13 in Week 10, though the team was demolished by the Ravens, 28–6, the week before that.
Even with the lackluster season, it's been made clear that head coach Mike McDaniel will keep his job at the helm through the regular season, likely to fans' chagrin.
“So the way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I’m thinking about having the job,” McDaniel said in mid-October, referring to talk of his hot seat. “I need to be doing my job. So for as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization, they’ll get everything from me, and I refuse to spend my time thinking about something that—you have a job, you do your job, and you do it to the best of your ability. And that’s where my concern lies. I don’t—I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players, and the organization if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”
The Fins' next three games are against the Commanders, the Saints and the Jets, so there's a chance they could snag some much-needed wins and morale to at least temporarily stop the bleeding. If not, however, this season and this coach will definitely be swimming with the fishes.