Dolphins Fire GM Chris Grier Days Before Trade Deadline
The Dolphins have moved on from general manager Chris Grier after the team’s 24–6 loss on Thursday Night Football to the Ravens, and just days ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
“This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.
“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”
Champ Kelly, a senior personnel executive who joined the franchise this year, will take over as interim GM as Miami considers moves ahead of the deadline.
The move is fairly surprising, in that it comes before the Dolphins make a decision on embattled coach Mike McDaniel, whose record fell to 30–30 after Thursday’s loss. Moments after the Grier news was reported, Schefter reported that McDaniel will not be fired during the season.
Grier was one of the league’s longest tenured GMs, taking over the role in Miami in 2016 after working his way up the front office. Following a stint as a scout for the Patriots, Grier joined the Dolphins front office in the same role in 2000, later becoming the assistant director of college scouting in ‘03 and the director of college scouting four years before he was handed the reins of the front office in ‘16.
Miami had a 77–80 record with three playoff appearances—all wild-card round losses—with Grier as general manager.
Without counting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, only six active NFL GMs have been in their roles longer than Grier.