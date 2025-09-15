Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Ripped for His Postgame Comment After Loss to Patriots
The Dolphins suffered another tough loss on Sunday, falling at home to the Patriots, 33-27. Miami had a few chances to possibly get its first win of the season but thanks to some bad throws by Tua Tagovailoa and some confusion on a late fourth down play call, the Dolphins let another one slip away.
The loss not only dropped Miami to 0-2 heading into Thursday night's game against the Bills in Buffalo but it made head coach Mike McDaniel's seat even hotter. Fans before the game flew a banner over Hard Rock Stadium demanding the Dolphins fire McDaniel and the team's GM and those feelings only intensified after the loss.
McDaniel didn't help his cause during his postgame press conference as his tone and message about the loss didn't sit well with a ton of fans.
He had this to say about a key play late in the fourth quarter:
"That's kind of where the frustration lies for me is it wasn't deciding that cost us, or a late play call, which that happens at times. But this was not one of those times. I got the play call in, but I need to do a better job supervising the orchestration within our multiple personnel groups. To win games, you have to win the game and not lose the game, honestly. And that is how you lose the game. You're moving the ball down the field, you're first-and-10 and then you find yourself at second-and-20. That was critical."
Here's how he sounded while saying that:
As we said, fans were not impressed.